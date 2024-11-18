Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Ternium Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TX opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.77. Ternium has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Ternium had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,100.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth $6,743,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 422.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 141,134 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Ternium by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

