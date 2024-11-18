Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stake Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $60.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

