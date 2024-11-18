Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is CAP Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CAP Partners LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 3.5% of CAP Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.2% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.18.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $339.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,797 shares of company stock valued at $57,616,781. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

