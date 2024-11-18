Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 520,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $201.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $150.81 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

