The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 765,759 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $85,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 128.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after purchasing an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $78.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

