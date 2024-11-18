The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEO has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Stock Up 1.9 %

GEO stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $27.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

