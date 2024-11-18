The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $5,529,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.75.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $593.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.21. The company has a market capitalization of $186.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.55 and a 1 year high of $607.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

