The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,635 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. This represents a 53.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 5.5 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

