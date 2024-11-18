The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $406.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.34 and a 12-month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

