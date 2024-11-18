The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $47,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $118.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 193.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,548,289 shares of company stock valued at $169,165,185 over the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

