Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Update

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTT traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 439. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $28.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07.

Get Themes Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.