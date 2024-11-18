Theory Financial LLC Has $9.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

QUAL opened at $179.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.18.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.