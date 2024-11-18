Theory Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $128.90 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $132.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.44. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

