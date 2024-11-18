Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 130,972 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,818,228 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $67,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 82.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

FNB opened at $16.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $16.97.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

