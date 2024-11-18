Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $81.11 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $81,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,879 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 155,387 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 711,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 12,305.7% during the third quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

