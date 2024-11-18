Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,195 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $105,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

HON opened at $228.99 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average is $207.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

