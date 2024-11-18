Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 45,513 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,513 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $83,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17,832.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,018,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,783,000 after buying an additional 2,007,626 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $130,554,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after acquiring an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 473,559 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 543.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 335,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

EXR stock opened at $164.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.32 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 169.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 14.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

