Tidemark LLC Buys 26,983 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Tidemark LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,958 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,336,000 after purchasing an additional 992,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,677,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 908,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 432,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,287,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $60.29 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

