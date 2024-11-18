Tidemark LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Tidemark LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,014,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,702 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,488,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,427 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.21 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

