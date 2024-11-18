Tidemark LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Tidemark LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,669,000 after purchasing an additional 218,760 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,650,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,639,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,105,000 after acquiring an additional 109,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $9,526,000.

SPGP opened at $108.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $91.50 and a twelve month high of $111.19.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

