Tidemark LLC Sells 497 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Tidemark LLC decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 419,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

