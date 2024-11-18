Tidemark LLC Sells 947 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Tidemark LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unionview LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $69.71 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

