TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) & Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Financial Survey

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Sino Land”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $390.25 million 1.81 -$116.63 million $0.69 12.67 Sino Land $1.12 billion 7.69 $562.96 million N/A N/A

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 139.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust 19.65% -7.50% -2.19% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TPG RE Finance Trust and Sino Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 1 0 5 0 2.67 Sino Land 0 0 0 0 0.00

TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $9.08, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Sino Land.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Sino Land on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks. In addition, it provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. Further, the company engages in real estate agency and trustee related services. The company operates approximately 19.5 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. Sino Land Company Limited was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

