TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s 2nd Largest Position

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 6.5% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,254.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,366.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,319.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $949.99 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

