Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $354,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

