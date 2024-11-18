TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 2,117 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

