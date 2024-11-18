TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $270.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $277.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

