TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $324,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,465,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

