TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $648,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 674,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after acquiring an additional 309,344 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 30,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.34 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.