TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 666 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 265,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,145,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,417,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,148,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,269,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,219,000 after acquiring an additional 146,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after acquiring an additional 187,041 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.62 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

