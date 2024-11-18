UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Price

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. This represents a 5.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

