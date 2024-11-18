Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $235.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.62. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $216.79 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

