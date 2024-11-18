Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,067,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 667,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,282,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $235.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $216.79 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

