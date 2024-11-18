United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 274170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $299,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,366.94. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after buying an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Hauser Brothers GmbH lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 912,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

