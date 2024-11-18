United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Up 7% – Should You Buy?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 10,747,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 18,084,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.19.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

