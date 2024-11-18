United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 12.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 155.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.50.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.6 %

URI opened at $836.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $807.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $726.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $454.71 and a one year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

