UXLINK Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $101.69 Million (UXLINK)

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. One UXLINK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UXLINK has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. UXLINK has a total market capitalization of $101.69 million and approximately $101.66 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UXLINK Token Profile

UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. UXLINK’s official website is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 170,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.58774779 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $88,006,769.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

