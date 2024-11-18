Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EDV stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

