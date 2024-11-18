Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222,398 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $135,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 659.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,001,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 57,124 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $64.65 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

