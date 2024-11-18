Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 6.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,034. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

