Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.6% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $69.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

