Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Naples Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $129.59 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

