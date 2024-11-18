Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $246.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.06 and a 12 month high of $257.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

