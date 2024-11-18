Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 44,783 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,783 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $29,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $143.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.56 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $142.08. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Profile

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.