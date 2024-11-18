Verge Price Up 67.2% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Verge has traded 67.2% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $118.48 million and $58.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,998.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.01 or 0.00483354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00099480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00028976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00171182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00074821 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00020454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

