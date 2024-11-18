Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,751,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,152,146 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $9.90.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,484,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,653 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $6,001,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 345.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 592,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 459,746 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 72.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,040,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 286.6% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 280,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 207,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

