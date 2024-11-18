Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Virtuals Protocol has a total market cap of $468.20 million and approximately $17.59 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,637.32 or 0.99196153 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,747.42 or 0.98232855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Virtuals Protocol Profile

Virtuals Protocol launched on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.51868281 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $14,267,599.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

