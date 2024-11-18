Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.61, but opened at $39.60. Vornado Realty Trust shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 138,010 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

