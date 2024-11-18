VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 196.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYNE

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. VYNE Therapeutics makes up about 0.0% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of VYNE Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.