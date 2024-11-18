Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 399.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTLA. Evercore ISI upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

NTLA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,798. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,700,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after buying an additional 746,263 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after acquiring an additional 659,651 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,027,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 257,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

